Presidential polls: Benue South endorses Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Benue South Senatorial District rose from a stakeholders meeting in Otukpo on Thursday to formally endorse the candidature of Atiku Abubakar as the preferred candidate for the plum position in 2023.

The meeting was held in the Otukpo country home of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the former Senate, President, Paul Mumeh, said, the PDP stakeholders resolved to vote for Abubakar on the premise that their interest will be better served under his presidency.

They distanced themselves from those campaigning for candidates of other political parties, saying, they cannot be faithful members of the PDP and be seen to be working for candidates of other political parties.

They, therefore, urged all party members not to be distracted by the antics of a few but should go all out to vote for candidates of the PDP in the February 25, 2023 and March 11, 2023 elections.

Addressing the stakeholders drawn for the nine local government areas making up Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Mark told them to be faithful to PDP “because it makes no sense for people to be jumping from one party to the other.”

He said political parties are vehicles for achieving one’s political ambition that must of a necessity be held sacrosanct obeying the rules and regulations.

Senator Mark frowned at those who jump from one party to the other saying “they are people without conviction or do not know what they really want”.

Current Benue South Senator Abba Moro urged the party faithful to remain steadfast with the PDP.