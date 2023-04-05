Dumping Ronaldo For Weghorst Is A Terrible Decision – Piers Morgan

Popular media personality, Piers Morgan has come out to blast Manchester United’s decision to dump Cristiano Ronaldo for Wout Weghorst. He recently revealed that it is clearly one of the worst decisions in football history, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is pleased to see Ronaldo continue his goalscoring ways at his new club in Saudi Arabia, and it proves the decision by MUFC to let him go was wrong.

His words, “Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight. Including this superb one which once again suggests [Erik] Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history.”

WOW.