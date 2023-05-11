E. Jean Carroll’s Story About Me Is Fake And Made Up – Donald Trump

Ex-US President, Donald Trump has come out to blast popular writer, E. Jean Carroll one day after a federal jury in New York found him liable for battery and defamation in a civil trial. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not understand why Carroll was awarded $5 million total in damages because she is nothing but a whack job who is out to ruin his reputation.

Trump added that her story is fake and made up despite the jury unanimously agreeing on a verdict against him.

His words, “Well there aren’t too many of them because my poll numbers just came out — they went up,”

“She wasn’t raped, OK? … And I didn’t do anything else either, . I swear I didn’t .OK, because I don’t know who the hell she is,”

Caroll added, “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

