Stop Hiding Behind One Finger, Sulaiman Adeniye Is The PDP Candidate

We read with amusement the rejoinder of the Director of Babajide Owodunni Campaign Group, Mr Owolabi Sosanya, to our position that it was totally wrong for INEC to issue a certificate of return to Jide Owodunni and that it was absurd and criminal for Jide Owodunni to receive a certificate that he doesn’t have the right, in its least form, to collect.

Mr Sosanya, in the rejoinder, told us that Babajide Owodunni is the authentic candidate and as such it was for INEC to have issued the Certificate of Return to Jide Owodunni. Mr Sosanya in a deceptive manner claimed Owodunni didn’t resign from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor withdraw his candidacy before March 18, 2023, House of Assembly elections. Sosanya also tried to take us on a ride through the activities preceding the PDP House of Assembly primary held in 2022, and that is of no interest to us.

The position of Sosanya is not only laughable and confusing, but it also stands for logic in the head. Even a pupil of AUD Primary School, Ilishan, would do better than what he proposed. Because the pupil wouldn’t come to defend what is not defendable and would have known that Owodunni can’t eat his cake and have it. It’s impossible. Mr Sosanya should start telling his brother the home truth rather than this Hobbesian flapping.

As it stands, we are not interested in engaging anybody needlessly as the issue on the ground is self-evident and self-explanatory to discerning minds. We only have the following questions for Mr Owolabi Sosanya to truthfully provide answers to:

1. Did Jide Owodunni approach the High Court of Justice, Sagamu, on February 17, 2023, where he swore to an oath voluntarily withdrawing his participation in the March 11 and then later 18, 2023 Ikenne LG House of Assembly elections?

2. Did Jide Owodunni, on March 6, 2023, submit a letter of voluntary withdrawal from the March 11 and then 18, 2023 Ikenne State Constituency House of Assembly elections to the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Abuja?

3. Did Jide Owodunni, on March 6, 2023, submit a letter of voluntary withdrawal from the March 11 and then 18, 2023 Ikenne State Constituency House of Assembly elections to the National Chairman, INEC, Abuja?

4. Did Jide Owodunni receive N10 million and a car from All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in exchange for the Ikenne State Constituency House of Assembly ticket given to him by PDP?

5. Did Jide Owodunni in his recorded speech at the Orita Merin Junction of Ilishan Remo tell the public that he has resigned from PDP and voluntarily withdrawn his participation from the Ikenne State Constituency House of Assembly 2023 elections?

6. Did Jide Owodunni in his recorded speech at Orita Merin Junction, Ilishan Remo, tell the public to vote for the APC candidate (not PDP) instead?

7. Did Jide Owodunni erect billboards and banners with his picture and name boldly written appealing to the people of Ikenne LG to vote for Mr Dapo Abiodun of APC (not PDP) as Ogun State Governor?

8. Did Jide Owodunni ever for once participate in any PDP Campaign rally held in Ikenne LG but readily and fully participated in the APC rally held in Ikenne LG?

We await Mr Sosanya to sincerely provide us with answers to these questions and kindly avoid telling us unnecessary stories of how Jide Owodunni had no Godfather which in itself is a fallacy typical of an ungrateful soul.

On the other hand, the baseless allegation that Hon Dr Sulaiman Adeniye was heavily mobilised with funds by Hon Ladi Adebutu is another lie from the pit of hell. Jide Owodunni in his gibberish at Ilishan alleged Adeniye was given N20m to prosecute the primary election in 2022. Mr Sosanya has also repeated the same in his rejoinder. This is not only baseless but a mere fabrication by drowning people who would hold on to anything to survive.

Let it be placed on record that Hon Adeniye has never collected a dime from Hon Ladi Adebutu till today to prosecute any election. He has been spending his own hard-earned money. Mr Sosanya can do us a favour by making enquiries from Hon Ladi Adebutu himself. Kindly stop these lies and focus your energy on finding solutions on how to wriggle out of the financial misappropriation levelled against your ‘principal’ by his friend, Ayodeji Orenaya.

Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye (SB) Media Team