    E-naira is still accessible on phones without internet connection – CBN

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says Nigerians will still make transactions on the eNaira platform even without internet enabled mobile devices.

    CBN Governor- Godwin Emiefele
    The apex bank made this known in a document title ‘Design paper for the eNaira’.

    According to the apex bank, eNaira was developed based on simplicity and ease of use to ensure that Nigerians without internet-enabled phones can access the service.

    It explained that the approach would not further alienate sections of the population who are uneducated, lack exposure and access to internet services or digital devices.

    “According to the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education (NMEC), it estimated that 35 percent of the nation’s adult population was illiterate (i.e., 37.1million) and the CBN risks losing adoption to the segment of the population.” the document reads.

    “To mitigate this risk, the bank factored in the need for inclusiveness as part of the core design principle of the eNaira.”

