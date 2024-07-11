Ebonyi PDP Implosion Continues as Former Governorship Aspirant Resigns

The internal crisis within the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened as former governorship aspirant Christian Usulor resigned from the party.

Usulor, who served in the Ebonyi State Assembly representing Ezza South State Constituency from 2011 to 2023, announced his resignation in a letter dated June 8, 2024, addressed to his Ward chairman.

The Ebonyi State PDP has faced significant turmoil, impacting its performance in the 2023 general election.

Following the election, several party chieftains defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As the party was on the brink of reconciliation, the National Working Committee (NWC) appointed a caretaker committee to manage the party’s affairs, igniting a fresh crisis.

This decision was met with strong opposition from many senior members, who threatened to leave the party.

In his resignation letter, Usulor cited the factionalization of the party as his reason for leaving.

He recalled issuing a one-week ultimatum to the national leadership to address the state chapter’s crisis, which went unheeded.

“The national leadership has worsened the crisis by appointing known members of other political parties into the state caretaker committee, a decision that did not sit well with stakeholders,” Usulor stated.

After consulting with his followers, supporters, and well-wishers, Usulor decided to resign from the PDP, saying it no longer served his political interests or those of his associates and supporters.

“As an individual, I have made my modest contribution to the growth and development of the PDP,” he said.

“The party has also positively impacted my political career, allowing me to represent my constituency for three terms in the State Assembly.

That is something I will always cherish.”

Usulor expressed gratitude to the party and its leaders but emphasized it was time to move on. His resignation, he noted, would allow him to explore other political options.

Regarding his future plans, Usulor said he would make a decision after consulting with his family, political followers, and associates.