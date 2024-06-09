Edo Government to Eradicate Criminal Cult Groups and ‘Okaigheles’

The Edo State Government has announced its resolve to eliminate criminal cult groups and ‘Okaigheles’ (youth leaders) from the state.

This decision follows a recent attack on soldiers in the Okomu community by criminals and cultists.

Chris Nehikhare, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, made this announcement on Sunday at the Military Base Hospital in Benin, where he visited soldiers and a police officer wounded in the June 7 attack in Okomu, Ovia South West Local Government Area.

During his visit, Nehikhare assured that the Edo Government would cover the medical expenses of the injured officers.

He also conveyed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s condemnation of the attack on military personnel and revealed that a task force led by the Director of State Security (DSS) had been established to combat cult groups in the state.

“It is not right in any way for the military to be attacked in any community in Edo,” Nehikhare stated. He highlighted the recent tragic incident in Delta State, where over 20 soldiers were killed, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Nehikhare emphasized that Edo has a significant issue with cultism and ‘Okaigheles’ in Benin and across the Edo South Senatorial District.

He noted that data from the State Security Council indicates these groups are major threats to the state’s security.

Consequently, the government has banned these groups and formed a task force to neutralize their activities.

Despite the ban, some individuals have encouraged defiance, leading to the emboldened attack in Okomu forest.

“One soldier is in critical condition, and two others were badly injured. Their gunboat was destroyed and riddled with bullets; this is happening in Edo,” Nehikhare lamented.

The commissioner called on leaders in Edo South to control their children and any individuals they may have armed, stressing the importance of a unified stance against cultism and violence.

“We must not let what happened in Odi community in Bayelsa or the recent events in Delta happen here in Edo,” Nehikhare warned, urging all Edo residents to support the government’s efforts, regardless of political affiliations.

He noted that since January, cult-related violence has claimed over 150 lives in the state.

Nehikhare praised the Army for its restraint and commitment to lawful conduct amidst these challenges.