Edo State Government Advises Labour Party Candidate to Address Internal Crisis

The Edo State Government has advised Barrister Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party candidate for the September 21, 2024, governorship election, to address the internal crisis within his party rather than accuse the state government of vandalizing his campaign billboards.

In response to Akpata’s allegations, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, made a statement on Friday.

Akpata had accused the Edo State Government of sponsoring agents to destroy his campaign billboards during a press conference in Benin City on June 7, 2024.

The Labour Party in Edo State has been divided into factions led by National Chairman Barrister Julius Abure and governorship candidate Barrister Olumide Akpata.

Akpata supports the dissolved state executives led by Kelly Ogbaloi, while Abure backs the newly inaugurated 17-member caretaker committee headed by former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Elizabeth Ativie.

Nehikhare encouraged Akpata to focus on resolving the internal challenges within his party and work towards fostering unity and stability.

He emphasized the importance of promoting a peaceful and inclusive electoral process for the benefit of all citizens.

The commissioner condemned any form of vandalism and urged all parties to address such issues through proper channels. “We acknowledge the concerns raised by Mr. Olumide Akpata regarding the removal of his campaign billboard.

While we understand Mr. Akpata’s frustration, we encourage him to engage with the relevant agencies responsible for the management of signage to settle any outstanding bills or disputes,” Nehikhare said.

He added, “Threats of violence or disobedience have no place in our democratic process, and all parties should conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the law.

It is essential that we focus on constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement rather than resorting to tactics that may incite division or unrest.

The government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will address any disruptive behaviour, regardless of one’s status or affiliation.”