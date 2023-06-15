Educating People On Why I Identified With The They/Them Pronouns Was Exhausting – Demi Lovato

Popular singer, Demi Lovato has come out to say that she is tired of using they/them pronouns. She recently had her say in an interview with GQ Hype Spain, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she got fed up due to constantly having to educate people on her gender identity because she found the entire experience really exhausting.

Demi added that it even got worse when she found out there was only the male and female options when it comes to filling government documents.

His words, “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting.”

“I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

“I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it.”

“Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”