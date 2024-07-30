EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja. This was disclosed in a statement posted on the EFCC’s official X handle on Tuesday.

According to the commission, the suspects were apprehended on Monday in the Wuye area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following credible intelligence on their suspected fraudulent activities.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Directorate, have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Monday, 29 July 2024, at the Wuye axis of Abuja following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related fraud.”

The EFCC revealed that several items were recovered from the suspects, including 19 phones, one car, four laptops, and one iPad.

The commission also stated that the suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.