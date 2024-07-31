EFCC initiates Investigation into Immigration Fraud

To combat immigration fraud and mitigate its impact on Nigeria’s reputation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has established an Immigration Fraud Section across several of its national commands.

EFCC Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, announced this development on Tuesday, 30th July 2024, during a meeting with a delegation from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), led by Superintendent Rabhi Abdallah, Director General of the RCMP, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Olukoyede revealed that the Immigration Fraud Section was inaugurated two weeks ago, prompted by the rising incidence of fraud in immigration processes. The new section aims to protect Nigerians from fraudulent schemes and safeguard the integrity of the immigration system.

“In addition to our efforts in the foreign exchange market, we have recently established an Immigration Fraud Section. This unit operates in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and other zonal commands where embassies are located. We have witnessed significant fraud in this area, and we are dedicating our resources to ensure Nigerians and diplomatic missions in Nigeria are no longer victims of visa and immigration scams,” Olukoyede stated.

Superintendent Abdallah explained that the RCMP delegation was in Nigeria to explore collaborative opportunities with the EFCC. He expressed hopes for deploying Canadian law enforcement officers to assist in joint operations and investigations, enhancing mutual benefits for Nigeria and the broader West African region.

“The RCMP department I oversee partners with various government agencies, providing funding for deploying Canadian law enforcement officers in peace operations globally. We now focus on specialised investigations to contribute to stability and offer necessary support. Our aim is to advance global security by collaborating with partners like the EFCC,” Abdallah elaborated.

He continued, “Given my past experience working with the EFCC, I saw an opportunity to strengthen our collaboration. Our operations have been robust, and we hope to enhance this partnership to benefit Nigeria and the entire region.”

Robert Aboumitri, Senior Intelligence Analyst with the RCMP, praised the EFCC for its efficiency, professionalism, and successful outcomes. “Since establishing the RCMP in 2021, our most effective partner has been the EFCC. Together, we have resolved numerous cases and conducted extensive investigations. The EFCC stands out for its knowledge, training, and relentless pursuit of excellence,” Aboumitri said.

Olukoyede expressed gratitude for the RCMP’s recognition and commitment to the EFCC, affirming the Commission’s readiness to collaborate.

“Regarding your proposal, we see it as an opportunity for mutual benefit, with Nigeria and the region being the primary beneficiaries. We are prepared to formalise this relationship with an MoU, identifying areas of interest, capacity building, and infrastructural support. We appreciate your gesture and assure you of enhanced outputs and services from our end,” Olukoyede assured.

He highlighted the EFCC’s two decades of experience, establishing it as Africa’s leading anti-corruption agency in terms of capacity, facilities, acumen, and professionalism. The Commission continues to thrive on collaboration with international and local law enforcement agencies.

“We are always open to collaboration, synergy, and joint operations with both foreign and domestic law enforcement agencies,” Olukoyede concluded.