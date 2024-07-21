EFCC Presents New Evidence Against Fayose in Alleged N6.9b Fraud Trial

On Friday, 19th July 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented its 14th prosecution witness, Sahibu Salisu, in the ongoing trial of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose.

The case, involving allegations of N6.9bn fraud, is being heard by Justice Chukujekwu Aneke at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Salisu, who previously served as Director of Administration and Finance in the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), testified regarding payments made to a company named Sylvan MacNamara on the orders of former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, were re-arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on 2nd July 2019, facing 11 charges related to money laundering and theft amounting to N6.9bn. They were initially arraigned on 22nd October 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

Testimony Details

During the resumed session, Salisu detailed how he processed payments totalling N2.2bn to Sylvan MacNamara for security purposes. He stated, “Once the NSA approved for payment, we processed it accordingly. The payments we made were mainly for operational activities.”

Shown a payment voucher (Exhibit S), Salisu confirmed it was for N200m and N2bn paid to Sylvan MacNamara’s Diamond Bank account. He added, “It is the payment mandate raised by me as the Director of Administration and Finance on the NSA’s instruction. The first figure was N200m in favour of Sylvan MacNamara, and it was the NSA who provided the account details.”

Although Salisu was not informed of the specific purpose, he assumed the funds were meant for security infrastructure. He explained that the NSA’s office handled national security and any money spent was expected to be retired with proper documentation.

Cross-Examination

Under cross-examination by Fayose’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun, SAN, Salisu reiterated that all payments from the NSA’s office were processed through the bank with appropriate mandates. He admitted the NSA never explicitly told him the funds were for security purposes but added, “The NSA never complained about this payment.”

During cross-examination by the second defendant’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, Salisu confirmed his familiarity with financial regulations and explained the retirement process for funds. He also stated that his duties did not extend to security matters.

Ojo tendered Salisu’s statement to the EFCC, which was accepted as Exhibit A19. Salisu acknowledged that no one had ever questioned the NSA’s instructions.

Fayose’s Travel Request & Adjournment

Olanipekun requested permission for Fayose to travel abroad for medical reasons. The prosecution did not object, and Justice Aneke granted the request.

The case has been adjourned until 18th October 2024 for the continuation of the trial.