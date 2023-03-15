EFCC Should Arrest My Husband If He Stole NHIS Money – Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has come out to react to a tweet alleging that her husband, Aliu Yesufu stole from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

It all started when Aisha reacted to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s statement that he has never stolen government money by saying, “Stealing money is not the only form of corruption. Nepotism is worse.”

A Twitter user then told Aisha, “Your husband wey steal for NHIS nko?”

Responding, Aisha wrote, “Make una help me arrest am and jail him! @officialEFCC can’t be so useless that they cannot arrest this my so call ’husband’.”

