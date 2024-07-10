Ego Won’t Let Biden Step Down From US Presidential Race – Trump

Ex-US President, Donald Trump has come out to say that he doesn’t expect Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doubts Biden will drop from the race because of his ego, and he expects the current president to feel bad about himself for a long time if it eventually comes to that.

Trump added that it will be super hard for Joe to give up with the way he is currently getting pushed out.

His words, “I think he might very well stay in, and if he doesn’t – nobody wants to give up that way – he’s going to feel badly about himself for a long time.

He’s got an ego and doesn’t want to quit. I think Jill would like to see him stay, she’s having a good time. I’m hearing Hunter is calling the shots.

It’s hard to give it up that way the way they’re trying to force him out.”

On the debate, “Within minutes I could tell this was not going to be a good night for Joe Biden.

He was a very pale man, to put it nicely. I don’t know, maybe it was a good makeup job, maybe it wasn’t a good makeup job.

When he started to speak I thought his voice was weak, I didn’t know exactly what was happening. It was strange.”

WOW.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician who is the 46th and current president of the United States since 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden (née Finnegan) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. The oldest child in a Catholic family of English, French, and Irish descent, he has a sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States in November 2020. He defeated the incumbent, Donald Trump, becoming the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Trump refused to concede, insisting the election had been “stolen” from him through “voter fraud”, challenging the results in court and promoting numerous conspiracy theories about the voting and vote-counting processes, in an attempt to overturn the election results.