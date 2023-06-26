Wike terrorized us for eight years – APC speaks on ex-gov joining party

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike of terrorizing it for eight years.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Darlington Nwauju, said Wike can’t join the party due to the terror he unleashed on the party for eight years.

He disclosed this in a statement he issued.

He described Wike as an enemy, hence wouldn’t be allowed to join the party.

The statement reads partly: “The terror unleashed on our party members in the cause of his eight years of maximum rulership alone is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers State APC.

“Asking him to come and take over is asking an enemy to come and finish off his victims.

“We are aware of his schemes to escape justice over the looting of the collective patrimony of Rivers people which is the major reason for his romancing top APC members.

“For those who may be suffering from amnesia, a non-APC member cannot be a cheerleader for the entry of Wike into APC.”

During the last presidential election, Wike had openly campaigned for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, dumped his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for Tinubu of the APC.