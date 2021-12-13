Eguavoen Can Get The Super Eagles Job On A Permanent Basis – Dimeji Lawal

Ex Nigeria international, Dimeji Lawal has come out to back the decision to pick Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach. He recently revealed that Augustine is definitely a good choice to steady the ship after Rohr’s exit.

According to him, Eguavoen is a good pick because he played for this country and has served in several capacities within the Nigerian football fraternity over the years.

Lawal added that if Eguavoen exceeds expectations as manager, he deserves to get the job on a permanent basis.

His words, “I think Eguavoen is a good choice because he played for this country and has served in several capacities within the Nigerian football fraternity.”

“So, I don’t think it is a bad idea for him to be an interim coach until the NFF decides on what they want to do further.”

“And if along the line he does very well, I think he should be given the job on a permanent basis.”

“When people were calling for the head of Gernot Rohr, they seem to have forgotten that we were inching closer to the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“Now that their voice has been hearkened to, we are now asking if the new technical crew will deliver within three weeks – you see the dilemma?”

“A coach can come in and change things within a limited time. [Thomas] Tuchel didn’t need a year to lead Chelsea to Champions League glory.”

