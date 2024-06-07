Ekiti State Government Issues Fresh Warning Against Indiscriminate Dumping of Refuse

The Ekiti State Government has reiterated its warning to residents against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and waterways, aiming to prevent flooding and erosion.

This warning was delivered by the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Erelu Tosin Aluko Ajisafe, during her appearance on the live audience participation simulcast “Ekiti L’oni” in Ado Ekiti.

Ajisafe announced the establishment of a task force dedicated to apprehending offenders, with culprits set to face prosecution.

She condemned the practice of dumping refuse on road medians and stated that task force operatives have been directed to arrest anyone caught dumping refuse on roadsides or waterways.

“The focus of Governor Oyebanji’s administration is to proactively address sanitation issues to promote healthy sanitary conditions across the state,” she said.

Ajisafe emphasized the state’s recognition of the health risks posed by improper waste disposal, including pollution of air, soil, and water, which can lead to various health problems.

The government is committed to ensuring a clean environment to stimulate good health and hygiene.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by population growth and increased socio-economic activities, particularly in urban areas, Ajisafe revealed that the State Government has procured an additional 20 Dino Bins, to be delivered before the end of June, to aid proper refuse disposal in Ado metropolis.

Additionally, eight more Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators have been added to manage the increased waste in the state capital.

The Commissioner assured that the government’s efforts to maintain cleanliness and hygiene extend beyond the capital, with no community being neglected in the fight against poor sanitary conditions.

To ensure compliance with environmental regulations and standards, the State Government has employed 105 Environmental Officers.

Ajisafe assured that the engagement of enforcement officers would be continuous.

Highlighting other government interventions, she mentioned the introduction of an environmental sanitation exercise in markets and shops on Thursdays, in addition to the general sanitation exercise on the last Saturday of every month.

The state is also proactively dredging waterways and desilting drainages to prevent flooding, particularly considering NiMET’s prediction of heavy rainfall between July and September.

Work is ongoing in areas such as Ikere-Ekiti, Ijero-Ekiti, Aramoko-Ekiti, Igbemo-Ekiti, Are-Ekiti, and Eyio-Ekiti to mitigate flooding during the rainy season.

Ajisafe also noted that Governor Oyebanji had approved the planting of flowers and trees in Ado Ekiti as part of efforts to beautify the state capital.

She urged residents to support the state’s cleanliness and health initiatives by adhering to environmental laws to mitigate problems arising from human activities and promote better living conditions.