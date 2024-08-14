Elder Statesman Yakasai Supports Obasanjo’s View on Nigeria’s Constitutional Challenges

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a prominent elder statesman, has expressed support for former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s perspective that Nigeria’s issues are not rooted in the Constitution or the tenure of office.

Instead, Yakasai contends that the real problem lies with the individuals implementing the country’s constitutional framework.

Yakasai’s remarks come in response to a recent call by The Patriots, a group led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, for a new Constitution.

This proposal was presented during a visit to President Bola Tinubu, sparking considerable debate on the future of Nigeria’s constitutional governance.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Yakasai, who previously served as Special Adviser to former President Shehu Shagari on National Assembly Matters, articulated his reservations regarding the push for a new Constitution.

He emphasised that even the most well-crafted Constitution would falter without a fundamental change in the mindset and behaviour of the nation’s leaders.

Yakasai remarked, “As a founding member of this esteemed group and an elder statesman committed to the well-being of our nation, I must express my reservations about both the process and the content of the submission made during this visit.

It is regrettable that due process was not followed in articulating the views presented to the president.

Such a matter of national importance requires thorough consultation, inclusive deliberation, and the consensus of all founding members.”

He further criticised the exclusion of significant voices within The Patriots, stating that this oversight undermines the credibility and unity of their mission.

Yakasai stressed the importance of ensuring that decisions and recommendations are based on collective wisdom rather than being driven by rushed or unilateral actions.

Echoing former President Obasanjo’s sentiments, Yakasai underscored that the fundamental issue facing Nigeria is not necessarily the Constitution or the duration of political office.

Instead, he argues that the core of the nation’s challenges lies in the attitudes and character of those tasked with implementing the Constitution.

“The crux of our challenges lies in the attitude and character of those who operate the Constitution,” Yakasai asserted.

This perspective highlights a broader debate within Nigerian political discourse about the efficacy of the current constitutional framework and the need for reform.

While some advocate for a new Constitution as a means of addressing perceived shortcomings, others, like Yakasai and Obasanjo, believe that the root of the problem is not structural but behavioural.

The call for a new Constitution by The Patriots reflects ongoing concerns about the current constitutional provisions and their impact on governance.

However, Yakasai’s position suggests that significant reform may be more about changing the attitudes and practices of leaders than overhauling the legal framework.

The discussion around Nigeria’s constitutional issues is complex and multifaceted, involving considerations of historical context, political dynamics, and societal values.

As the debate continues, it will be crucial for all stakeholders to engage in open and inclusive dialogue to identify solutions that address both structural and behavioural challenges.

Yakasai’s views contribute to this important conversation, emphasising the need for integrity and accountability among those in positions of power.

As Nigeria navigates its path forward, the focus will need to be on fostering a culture of respect for democratic principles and effective governance, irrespective of constitutional changes.

In conclusion, the statement by Yakasai serves as a reminder that while constitutional reforms are significant, the success of any legal framework ultimately depends on the character and conduct of its operators.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with its governance challenges, the emphasis should be on fostering a leadership that upholds the values of transparency, accountability, and commitment to the nation’s well-being.