Electoral Act: Buhari’s Determination To Improve Nigeria’s Elections Never In Doubt – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law is an indication that his commitment and support for constitutionally-permitted innovations that would improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes was never in doubt.

It added that the new Electoral Act was another pointer.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudodehe in a statement issued Friday said the APC-led government would continue to champion needed reforms.

He said the development provides an improved legal framework in the lead-up to 2023 electioneering processes and all coming elections.

The party said: “The task of improving the credibility of our elections is a collective and continuous one. As a party and government, we will continue to champion needed reforms.

“We hereby call on well-meaning Nigerians to join us to completely stamp out past practices of electoral fraud weaponised by past administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“From legal backing given to election management bodies to review election results declared under duress, provisions for people with disabilities and special needs, electronic transmission of election results among other key provisions, current and coming generations will fondly remember President Buhari as the courageous leader who institutionalised credible elections and internal democracy in Nigeria.”

The party commended the patriotic efforts of the National Assembly, civil societies, development partners and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians whose collective efforts and support have birthed the new Electoral Act.