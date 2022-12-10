Elon Musk Converts Conference Rooms At Twitter HQ Into Hotel Rooms For Staffs

Authorities in San Francisco, USA are reportedly looking into a potential building code violation after photos of Twitter office space being turned into bedrooms surfaced. An image of Twitter’s HQ office submitted to San Francisco’s housing authorities shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers, and the world has been reacting.

According to an ex-worker, the new Twitter boss, Elon Musk has been staying at the headquarters since he bought the firm, and he emailed all staff at the company saying they would need to work long hours at high intensity.

He added that the bedrooms which were reportedly created from conference rooms are now used to accommodate staff from Tesla and other Musk-owned businesses brought in to work at Twitter.

WOW.