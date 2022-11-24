I Almost Didn’t Choose Kate Winslet To Play Rose In Titanic – James Cameron

Popular Hollywood actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet almost didn’t get to play their iconic roles of Jack and Rose in “Titanic,” movie director, James Cameron has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while considering actors to play the roles of his star-crossed lovers on the doomed ocean liner, he was initially thinking of someone like Gwyneth Paltrow for Rose, and while Winslet had been proposed as an option, he was afraid she was too much of a typecast.

His words, “I actually didn’t see Kate at first.”

“She had done a couple of other historical dramas as well, and she was getting a reputation as ‘Corset Kate’ doing historical stuff.”

