Elon Musk Is No Christian, He Has Never Stepped His Foot In Any Church – Transgender Daughter

Elon Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson has come out to slam her father. She recently blasted him on Instagram Threads, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, Musk is nothing but a serial adulterer who constantly lies about his own kids, and how people keep believing him continues to evade her.

Vivian added that Musk is also not a Christian because he has never stepped foot in a church as far as she is aware.

Her words, “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f**king lying about your own children. You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.

You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress.

You called arabic the ‘language of the enemy’ when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation (sic) multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa.”

WOW.

Elon Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer and engineer. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2018. Also that year, he was ranked 25th on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People, and was ranked joint-first on the Forbes list of the Most Innovative Leaders of 2019. A centi-billionaire, Musk became the richest person in the world in January 2021.

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa. His mother is Maye Musk (née Haldeman), a model and dietitian born in Saskatchewan, Canada, but raised in South Africa.

His father is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer, pilot, sailor, consultant, and property developer.