Elon Musk’s Starlink Broadband Internet Now Available In Nigeria

Good news! SpaceX Starlink broadband internet service is now available in Nigeria, the first African Country to receive the service.

Starlink is a division of SpaceX and owned by Elon Musk. Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in remote and rural locations across the globe. SpaceX announced the roll-out of the service through its Twitter handle.

The roll out is in phase and it is promising. See the the availability map to know whether it is available in your country or when it will be available.

Starlink is revolutionary and comes with lots of benefits. Read more about what you stand to benefit from subscribing to Starlink service:

Streaming, Video Calls, Online Gaming & More : With Starlink, users can engage in activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet. Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency service is made possible via the world’s largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth.

: With Starlink, users can engage in activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet. Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency service is made possible via the world’s largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth. Easy Self-Install : Your Starlink Kit arrives with everything you need to get online in minutes including your Starlink, WiFi router, cables and base.

: Your Starlink Kit arrives with everything you need to get online in minutes including your Starlink, WiFi router, cables and base. No Contracts, 30-Day Trial : Long-term contracts prevent both parties from making sensible changes when necessary. With Starlink, it’s a fair deal both ways. Starlink can adjust terms and pricing as needed, and customers can cancel at any time, for any reason. Try any Starlink Service for 30 days and, if not satisfied, return the hardware for a full refund.

: Long-term contracts prevent both parties from making sensible changes when necessary. With Starlink, it’s a fair deal both ways. Starlink can adjust terms and pricing as needed, and customers can cancel at any time, for any reason. Try any Starlink Service for 30 days and, if not satisfied, return the hardware for a full refund. Travel With Starlink : Starlink users can take the same high-speed low latency service they have at home to any location Starlink offers service with the Portability add-on. For those looking to live on the road, Starlink for RVs allows users to pause and un-pause service based on their individual travel needs.

: Starlink users can take the same high-speed low latency service they have at home to any location Starlink offers service with the Portability add-on. For those looking to live on the road, Starlink for RVs allows users to pause and un-pause service based on their individual travel needs. Manage Starlink On The Mobile App: The Starlink app helps you customize settings, receive updates, access Support, and see real-time performance data like download speed, latency, and uptime. Download the app to determine the best set-up location before installation. Starlink needs a clear view of the sky to connect to satellites.

For those interest in the Starlink broadband internet service, visit starlink.com to place an order or make a reservation. You will need to enter your address to determine if the service is available in your area. As at today, the cost of the service in Nigeria is as follows:

NGN268,584 for hardware.

NGN19,260/month for service.

Also note that shipping times are currently estimated to be 2-4 weeks from order. Customers in my region (e.g. Ogere, Ogun State, Nigeria) typically see download speeds of 50-200 Mbps. No contracts, 30-day trial.

What are you still waiting for!