Emir Sanusi Receives Implicit Recognition at NBA Conference in Kano

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held its first-ever annual conference in Kano, tackling the theme “Administration of Justice in Nigeria: Challenges and Reforms.”

This event coincided with the ongoing dispute over the Kano emirate throne.

In a move seen as implicit recognition, the NBA invited Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, to the conference.

This stands in contrast to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, appointed Emir under the recently repealed Kano Emirate dethronement law.

Emir Sanusi, represented by Mahe Bashir Wali (Walin Kano), addressed participants, highlighting Kano’s historical significance. He emphasized the conference theme, linking justice to societal progress.

The Governor, through his representative, challenged the NBA regarding conflicting court orders in the emirate case. He urged lawyers to prioritize the rule of law.

A lawyer, Barr O.M Femi, acknowledged the legal battle but viewed the NBA’s invitation as a de facto recognition of Sanusi’s status.