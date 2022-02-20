Emmanuel Dennis Is Composed With The Ball – Owen

Liverpool legend, Michael Owen has come out to hail Emmanuel Dennis as a great signing for Watford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Dennis has been an incredible signing for the Premier League and his composure on the ball has been improving lately.

Owen added that he expects the forward to create more chances and score more goals in the coming weeks.

His words, “I was surprised with the last result at Burnley and I was equally surprised with this one, Watford winning away at Aston Villa.”

“Emmanuel [Dennis], what a player, what a signing he’s been in the Premier League this season, great finish again from him.”

“I was pleased today [Saturday], I thought our composure on the ball was better, we showed a lot more confidence to get on the ball, pass the ball and look to create chances.”

“Sarr is very highly-rated, as is Louza. Louza’s second-half performance against Brighton convinced me that he should be in the starting XI today and he certainly didn’t disappoint.”

“With Sarr, we still have an awful lot to get from him, we see glimpses but if we’re going to stay in the league we want more than glimpses, we need match-winning performances.”

“He was good today, he got on the ball and produced a good cross and Dennis was in the right place to finish it off and give us the three points which I thought the team performance deserved.”