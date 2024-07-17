England Remains On The Right Track – Saka

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka has come out to say that England are on the right track. He recently had his say in a heartfelt message to fans following their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

According to him, there is no better feeling than playing for his country at a major tournament, and it is even more special playing with a special group like his current England teammates.

Saka added that the players believe they are still on the right track, so supporters should not stop supporting the national team.

His words, “It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling right now. But to all the fans, thank you for your incredible support throughout the tournament. You followed us across Germany and showed us love every where we went. We really appreciate you. There’s no better feeling than playing for our country at these tournaments and it’s even more special playing with a group like this. We all believe we’re on the right track and we’ll get there together. Thank you all again and see you soon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️”

