England Shouldn’t Have Spent So Much On King Charles’ Coronation Amid Its Economic Issues – Howard Stern

Popular American radio personality, Howard Stern has come out to express his disgust for the coronation of King Charles III last weekend. He recently had his say during Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not understand why England will spend so much on the coronation while it is battling several economic problems at this time.

Howard added that the citizens should stop acting like King Charles went to war to attain his current position when he is nothing but a coward.

His words, “England’s gotta get a grip on themselves. I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p—y.”

“That’s No. 1 — and people are acting like — the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f–king guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”

“It was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems … and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”