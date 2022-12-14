England Will Keep Getting Better – Klinsmann

Ex-Tottenham player, Jurgen Klinsmann has come out to express sympathy for England after the Three Lions crashed out of the World Cup against reigning champions, France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels it was a positive tournament for England despite crashing out vs France because they have proven to be a team that has grown over the years.

Klinsmann added that England has a lot of talent coming through, so they will keep getting better.

His words, “Overall it was very positive from England. France v England should have been a semi-final or final. Unfortunately one of them had to go home. It’s still a team in growth, this is a team that can get better over the years. They have a lot of talent coming through, they’re getting better and more experienced after three positive tournaments. There’s more to come from this England side.”