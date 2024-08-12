Enugu Community Appeals for Urgent Government Intervention Amidst Rising Tensions

The Ikolo community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State has issued a desperate plea for assistance from both state and federal authorities following a series of violent incidents allegedly instigated by their neighbouring community, Aku.

This call for help comes in the wake of accusations and violence that have exacerbated an ongoing land dispute between the two communities.

On Monday, Chief Jude Okike Odo, the President General of Ikolo, addressed the media to clarify recent reports suggesting that his community was responsible for attacks on Aku.

According to Odo, these reports are not only inaccurate but also misleading.

He categorically denied any involvement of Ikolo in recent hostilities, labelling them as attempts to distort the facts surrounding the conflict.

“The recent media reports alleging that Ikolo attacked Aku are false and misleading,” Odo stated.

“The reality is that our community has been subjected to unwarranted aggression from the youths of Aku. Ikolo is a peaceful and law-abiding community, and we are deeply distressed by these events.”

Odo traced the origins of the conflict to a longstanding land dispute.

He noted that the Enugu State government had previously committed to resolving the issue, but has yet to take effective action. The lack of proactive intervention has led to unnecessary casualties, according to Odo.

The conflict reportedly began when a herbalist from Ikolo, Chibueze Anidobi, was accused by some Aku residents of being involved in the disappearance of three people from Aku.

The missing individuals had visited Anidobi’s residence on August 2, 2024, seeking medicine for a sick relative.

When they failed to return, the matter was reported to the Ogbede Police Station, and Anidobi was detained.

To clear his name, Anidobi reportedly paid N300,000 to the police to aid in tracking the missing individuals.

During this period, Aku youths allegedly stormed the police station, demanding Anidobi’s release.

When their demands were not met, they reportedly attacked Ikolo, resulting in the death of Mmesoma Omeke, who was shot while visiting her uncle’s house.

The situation was brought to the attention of HRH Igwe Gabriel Ezugwu and the Commissioner of Police.

The divisional police officer responded by sending officers to the scene, but their efforts were hampered by the large and aggressive crowd.

Chief Odo further elaborated on the deteriorating situation, citing previous instances of violence.

He mentioned that on March 25 of this year, Felix Odo from Ikolo was killed by the same group, and on May 18, Maduabuchi Ude was shot in Amete.

Amaka Ezugwu, another resident, was also shot and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

“The state government must intervene urgently,” Odo implored. “Our community is under severe threat from the larger and more powerful Aku community.

If prompt action is not taken, Ikolo may cease to exist as we know it.”

Odo emphasised that Ikolo has never initiated any violence against Aku and has always maintained peaceful relations, including intermarriage, until the land dispute began.

He criticised the Aku community’s leaders and youths for resorting to violence rather than waiting for the police investigation to conclude.

“This situation is deeply troubling,” Odo said. “The Aku community’s superiority in numbers and influence is being wielded to oppress us.

We urgently need protection to ensure our survival and safety.”

The plea from Ikolo highlights the urgent need for effective governmental intervention to address the escalating violence and resolve the land dispute that has led to tragic losses and ongoing insecurity in the region.