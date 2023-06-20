    Login
    Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah appoints Chief of Staff, media aides, others

    Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appointed Barr. Victor Udeh as his Chief of Staff.

    Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah
    Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah

    According to a statement signed by Professor Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, Mbah also approved 23 other appointments, including his media aides.

    They include:

    Ken Chukwuegbo, Principal Secretary

    Kenneth Ugwu, Head of Service

    Tony Okenwa, State Accountant General

    Ms. Angela Nnamani, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service

    Prof. Linda Obiamaka Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management

    Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

    Dubem Onyia (Jr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations

    Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture

    Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal

    Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol

    Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy

    Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo, Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit

    Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media

    Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media

    Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations

    Barr. Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial

    Mrs. Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management

    Vincent Onyeabor, Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters

    Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant, ICT

    Mrs. Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue

    Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol

    Barr. Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant, Research and Publication

    Mrs. Sandra Chinweuba George, Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring.

