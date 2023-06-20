Enugu Governorship Tribunal strikes out APC’s suit against Mbah, Edeoga, others

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition filed by Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the March 18 elections.

Nnaji filed the case against Mbah, Hon Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party and Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The APC candidate had petitioned the court alleging that the candidates of the three other political parties were not qualified to contest the March 18 election.

However, in a ruling delivered by its chairman, Justice K. M. Akano, the Tribunal held that the petition was not filed in line with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Nnaji, who came fourth in the election, sought to be declared the winner.