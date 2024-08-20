Enugu State Intensifies Crackdown on Kidnappers

In a determined effort to combat the growing menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Enugu State, security forces have successfully neutralised at least 27 kidnappers, including members of the notorious Auto Pilot faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), also known as Unknown Gunmen.

This faction, allegedly led by Finland-based fugitive Simon Ekpa, has been a significant source of terror in Enugu and its surrounding areas.

Over the past two weeks, these criminals have been taken down in a series of intense shootouts with security operatives across various locations in the state.

The success of these operations has reignited public demands for Governor Peter Mbah to invoke the state’s criminal code, which includes provisions for demolishing properties used by kidnappers and other criminal elements as hideouts.

Residents argue that such drastic measures would serve as a deterrent and prevent future criminal activities.

In one of the most recent operations, a seven-member gang of kidnappers was eliminated during a raid on a large poultry farm in Ogbeke Nike.

The gang had been using the farm as a cover to hide their hostages. Speaking about the raid, Police Superintendent Onochie Ezeh, who led the operation, revealed that the police had been tracking the kidnappers for over three months.

The breakthrough came after a tip-off from vigilant members of the public who had noticed suspicious activities in the area.

“We had been monitoring these kidnappers for some time, as they operated within this axis, kidnapping victims and holding them at the poultry farm until ransoms were paid,” SP Ezeh explained.

When we received credible information from the public and accounts from former victims, we moved swiftly.

Upon our arrival, the kidnappers opened fire, but we responded with superior firepower and successfully neutralised them.”

The operation is part of a broader strategy initiated by the Enugu State government to rid the state of criminal elements.

Governor Mbah, recognising the severity of the threat posed by these criminals, established a combined security task force with a specific mandate to eliminate kidnappers, unknown gunmen, and other unscrupulous elements operating in the state.

SP Ezeh lauded the task force’s efforts, noting that it has achieved significant successes in recent months, including the dismantling of several criminal gangs.

“This crack squad is dedicated to ensuring that every resident of Enugu State can live in peace. We’ve already neutralised more than seven criminal gangs, mainly consisting of kidnappers and unknown gunmen.

We are relentless in our pursuit, taking the fight directly to their hideouts, as per the governor’s directive,” SP Ezeh stated.

He further revealed that the task force had identified numerous criminal hideouts, including locations such as New Artisan Market, Akwuke community, Akegbe-Ugwu, Four Corners, Awgu, Mgbowo, Emene, Eke, Afa in Udi, and parts of Isi Uzo local government area.

During various rescue operations, the task force not only eliminated over 30 kidnappers but also recovered a cache of firearms and other valuables.

In light of these operations, residents of Enugu State have urged Governor Mbah to go beyond arrests and take more decisive action by demolishing properties used as hideouts for kidnapping activities.

They argue that the state has the legal authority to destroy such buildings under the existing criminal law, which was amended in 2016 to include provisions for the demolition of structures used for criminal purposes, including hotels and private properties.

Chief Ani Iheanacho, a senior lawyer based in Enugu, voiced the concerns of many residents, emphasising the need for the governor to show both political and legal resolve in addressing the issue.

“We cannot continue to allow these criminals to operate with impunity.

The governor must take bold steps to demolish any property used for kidnapping, regardless of who owns it. This is about justice – justice for the victims, their families, and society as a whole,” Chief Iheanacho stated.

One of the survivors of the recent rescue operation, Dr Kate Pamela, shared her harrowing experience, expressing her trauma and the need for justice.

“Every time I pass by that poultry farm, I am reminded of the injustice. We were held there for five days, and I witnessed the murder of two fellow captives because their families couldn’t meet the ransom demands. Even though the kidnappers were eventually killed, the site remains a painful reminder.

The government should clear that area and turn it into something that benefits the community, like a landfill,” Dr Pamela urged.

As Enugu State continues its crackdown on criminal activities, the call for the demolition of properties associated with kidnappers is gaining momentum.

The public’s demand for justice, coupled with the state’s commitment to eradicating crime, could lead to significant changes in how the government handles such threats.

If these measures are implemented, they could serve as a powerful deterrent, ensuring that Enugu State becomes a safer place for all its residents.