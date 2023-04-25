Enzo Fernandez Is A Fantastic Talent – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to defend Enzo Fernandez against criticism. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Argentine midfielder will be the future of the club because he is simply a fantastic talent to have around.

Lampard added that the fact that he has achieved a lot in football despite being so young is enough proof.

His words, “He’s a fantastic talent,”

“For a young player to achieve what he’s achieved in this footballing year is amazing. It’s a difficult moment to come to the club, but it’s a challenge that will make him better. He is the future of Chelsea.”