Enzo Maresca Will Deliver Results With An Identifiable Style Of Play – Chelsea

Chelsea have come out to confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. This is coming following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, and fans have been reacting.

According to a recent club statement, Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Enzo Maresca as new head coach of the men’s team, and the Italian manager will begin his new role on 1 July 2024 on a five-year contract.

The club added that Enzo has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

It read, “Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Enzo Maresca as new head coach of the men’s team.

The Italian will begin his new role on 1 July 2024 on a five-year contract, with a club option of a further year.”

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors added, “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style. Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.’”

Enzo also said, “To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

WOW.