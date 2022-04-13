EPL Broadcasters Couldn’t Care Less About The Well Being Of Players – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that broadcasters are preventing Premier League teams from winning the quadruple. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes this is the case because these broadcasters couldn’t care less about player well-being season in, season out.

Klopp added that it will be extremely hard to win all four trophies because the players are squeezing through matches.

His words, “You can’t go for four trophies, you are part of four competitions and we are thankfully good enough this year not to go out early. But the fixture list we have now, let’s get through it. The only game I am concerned about is Benfica tomorrow.”

“Because of the success we had so far we play on Saturday against City [in the FA Cup semi-final]. Then we play [Manchester] United, then we play Everton [in the league]. Then, if we get through tomorrow, we have a semi-final and then BT and the Premier League thought we should have Newcastle away at 12.30.”

“The schedule, and how people use the fame in the moment — Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them — the TV stations couldn’t care less. It’s just not OK.”

“If we play a Champions League semi-final, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster who would put the one team in the semi-finals — it might be two or three English teams — on at 12.30. What? What are you doing? Why would you do that? That’s why it’s so difficult, that’s why it never happens, because nobody cares. It’s unbelievably difficult.”

“We are still in three competitions and we play City, you saw how difficult that was. How could I sit here now and think about other cups? We play Benfica tomorrow and how can I sit here thinking about winning the Champions League? I don’t.”

“We just try to squeeze everything out to stay as long in the competition as somehow possible and then be there in the final, hopefully, or in the league to make the last decisive step.”