EPL Is The Best League In The World – Badiashile

Chelsea has confirmed the signing of Monaco defender, Benoit Badiashile for a reported £34 million fee. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Badiashile, he is very excited to start playing for Chelsea, and he cannot wait to see the fans and prove his worth in the best league in the world.

Todd added that the ex-Monaco man is an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself in football.

His words, “I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.”

Todd Boehly added, “We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.”