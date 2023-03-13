EPL Referees Are Confusing Footballers And Coaches – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to slam the use of VAR in the Premier League as inconsistent after Casemiro was sent off for a second time in his Manchester United career. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is fed up with the inconsistencies on display as far as refereeing decisions in England is concerned because players and coaches do not seem to know the rules anymore.

Erik added that there were worse tackles in the game involving Leicester City and Chelsea, and VAR rarely got involved.

His words, “What I think is the inconsistency, players don’t know anymore what is the policy,”

“I think, all across, you see this weekend Leicester versus Chelsea, VAR is not coming on the line [the pitchside monitor].”

“Today, it is coming on the line, and today two penalty situations, they don’t come on the line. I think especially the first, it is clear and obvious handball. So, what is the policy?”

“There is another one inconsistent, the refereeing is coming at the start of the season with a policy: ‘We are [the] Premier League; we are going strong and want intensity,'”

“Casemiro is across European leagues in over 500 games and he had never a [straight] red card, and now he has twice. He plays tough, but he plays fair. Also in this he is playing fair. Also against Crystal Palace. It is very debatable.”

“Everyone who knows something about football — when you freeze, it looks bad — but everyone who knows something about football, they know what is bad and what is fair. Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair. It shows, over 500 games in big leagues, never sent off.”