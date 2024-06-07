EPL Should Expel Manchester City From The League – Simon Jordan

The Premier League should expel Manchester City following their launch of legal action against them, Simon Jordan has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the legal action definitely brings the game into complete disrepute, and he is absolutely gobsmacked with what Manchester City are doing.

Simon added that if he was an EPL owner right now, he would be campaigning to expel them from the league.

His words, “I am gobsmacked with what Manchester City are doing. I think it’s absolutely outrageous. They’re trying to bully the headmaster when the headmaster is trying to expel them. It’s an absolute disgrace and it brings the game into complete disrepute. If I was an owner in the Premier League now, I would be campaigning to expel them. I think fans should be very scared of the behaviour they’re showing.”

WOW.