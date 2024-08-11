NDLEA Seizes Large Quantities of Synthetic Cannabis and Dismantles Drug Operations Across Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a significant drug seizure at the Tincan Seaport in Lagos State, where 532 parcels of “Loud,” a potent synthetic strain of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), were intercepted.

This haul, weighing 265.25 kilograms, was discovered on Wednesday, August 7, inside a black Toyota Sienna bus that was part of a container marked MSMU 6029570 arriving from Montreal, Canada.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr. Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy for the NDLEA, detailed the circumstances surrounding the seizure.

The drugs were found during a comprehensive joint inspection involving the Customs Service and other relevant stakeholders.

The following day, on Thursday, another major interception occurred when NDLEA operatives discovered 75 parcels of the same substance, weighing 37.5 kilograms, in a separate container marked FSCU-9274613 also arriving from Canada.

This continued crackdown underscores the agency’s commitment to combating drug trafficking.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA operatives, with support from the Farauta Sector 3 of Operation Mayo Belwa, detained a 49-year-old individual named Joseph Peter.

The suspect was found in possession of 425 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, amounting to 291.2 kilograms, inside his Toyota Camry vehicle, which had a Lagos registration number (KSF 381 HM).

According to Babafemi, Peter claimed that he was transporting the consignment from Edo State to Yola, Adamawa.

Additionally, in Kano State, two suspects, Adekunle Adebayo (50) and Yahaya Mamuda (35), were arrested on Tuesday in the Gadar Tamburawa area.

They were found with 29.5 kilograms of cannabis. This seizure highlights the NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking activities across different states in Nigeria.

In Lagos, the agency further expanded its operations by recovering 1,169 kilograms of cannabis.

This large quantity of the psychoactive substance was concealed in a bus along Orchard Road, Ajah, on Sunday, August 4.

The NDLEA’s proactive measures are aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and disrupting the distribution of illegal substances.

Moreover, in Kogi State, the NDLEA conducted a significant operation on Friday, destroying no less than 1,230 kilograms of cannabis cultivated on three hectares of farmland located in the Ikeje Forest, Edimogo village, within the Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area.

This operation was executed with the support of Nigerian Army personnel. During the operation, the suspected owner of the farm, Danjuma Maji (40), was apprehended and detained.

These recent operations by the NDLEA demonstrate the agency’s ongoing efforts to combat the illicit drug trade and maintain public safety.

The coordinated actions and collaborative efforts with other security agencies are crucial in disrupting drug trafficking networks and reducing the availability of illegal substances in Nigeria.

The NDLEA’s vigilance and continued enforcement of drug laws are essential in addressing the complex challenges posed by drug trafficking and abuse.

The agency’s recent successes underscore its commitment to tackling drug-related crimes and enhancing the security and well-being of communities across the nation.