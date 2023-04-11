Erik ten Hag Shouldn’t Moan About Fixture Schedules – Abel Fereira

Palmeiras manager, Abel Fereira has come out to tell Erik ten Hag to shut up after the Manchester United manager complained about the effects of fixture congestion. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he heard Erik complaining about Rashford getting injured amid the tight EPL schedule and he could only laugh because the Brazilian league has his players playing nine games in a month.

Abel added that football in Brazil is simply inhumane because the footballers are human beings.

His words, “Football here (in Brazil) has fantastic things… But there are others that are inhumane. Nine games in a month!”

“The Manchester United coach the other day complained that Rashford was injured due to the sequence of games they have… I would like to ask him or tell him: ‘In these next two months, I’m going to have nine games a month… Shut up, because you don’t know what you’re saying'”.