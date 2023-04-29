Erik ten Hag Will Develop MUFC Further In Seasons To Come – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to give an honest reflection of his forgettable spell at the club. He recently hinted that key injuries contributed to his failure in England, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there were certain problems for certain reasons during his time at Old Trafford, and it is good news that Ten Hag has had important players fit and healthy to implement his style of play at the club.

Rangnick added that the ex-Ajax coach now has the opportunity to develop further in the coming seasons, especially with a trophy in the bag.

His words, “Of course, it wasn’t an easy time,”

“The time to get there back then, there could have been cheaper ones. Obviously, the club has recognised the signs of the times. Many of the things that we discussed internally back then have now been implemented. They brought in a lot of new players. Other players who, for various reasons, were not able to perform at their best back then are now in top form again when they are fit.”

“I think of Marcus Rashford. Luke Shaw is fit again at the moment and doesn’t have any major injury problems anymore. They are now a team again, so of course there were certain problems for certain reasons. You now have the opportunity to develop as a team again, that they end up in the top four this year. I think you can say that now. And now in the FA Cup final against City, they even have a chance to win a second title.”