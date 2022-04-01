Erik Ten Hag’s Way Of Thinking About Football Will Benefit MUFC – Kuyt

Manchester United would be getting themselves a great manager if they hire Erik Ten Hag, former Netherlands star, Dirk Kuyt has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Ten Hag is a brilliant and experienced coach who can definitely do well at any top club in Europe.

Kuyt added that Ten Hag’s tactics and way of thinking about football will definitely work wonders at Old Trafford.

His words, “Ten Hag is a great, experienced coach. He’s done his apprenticeship, if you like, with Bayern Munich’s second team, then Utrecht and now at Ajax.”

“He is a great manager who has improved himself so much, on and off the pitch. I know some people were doubting his level of speaking English, his performance in front of the camera, but you see him growing every week as a manager, and I think he can do a great job at any top side in Europe.”

“His tactics, his way of thinking about football, is very interesting, and it would be great if he was to get an opportunity at a top side.”