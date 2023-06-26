Europa League Is A Prestigious Competition – Jota

Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota fears his club could see Real Madrid crush their European dreams again next season. He recently revealed this despite the Reds playing in the Europa League next season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very possible for Real Madrid to somehow finish third in their Champions League group, fall into the UEL, and then knock Liverpool out in the end.

Jota added that he has mostly been knocked out by Real Madrid in European competitions, so he does not want them to face Liverpool at all.

His words, “[Real Madrid] can somehow finish third in their [Champions League] group and still be in our way. But since I came to Liverpool, I’ve always got knocked out by Real Madrid, so hopefully they’re not there [in the Europa League].”

On the UEL, “I played in the Europa League before with Wolves. Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it.”