Everton Played Well Vs Manchester City – Iwobi

Everton forward, Alex Iwobi has come out to say that the team was shocked to not get a penalty vs Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Everton can be pleased with how they performed and the team clearly deserved to get a penalty in the game.

Iwobi, however, added the decision has been made already, and the club will have to focus on the next game.

His words, “I’m happy with my performance and grateful for the reception I got from fans when I went off but we wanted the result our performance deserved.”

“We can be pleased with how we played, though.”

“We should have had a penalty. It’s been the talk of the changing room. We’re all shocked but it’s just something we have to get on with. The decision has been made and we have to focus on the next game now.”

“The manager has given everyone the confidence that we are a really good team, can be very good on the ball. He just wants us to trust our ability. It’s not just me; we are all thriving off him and enjoying it.”

“Personally, the manager’s support gives me the belief that I can go out and express myself and enjoy the games. It really helps me to show what I’ve got. It works for me and it works for the team. Long may that continue.”

“There are a lot of positives that we’re going to take. We’re going to analyse the game and move forward. If we apply ourselves like we did today with the other games that are coming up, we know we can do well.”

“The formation was good. We tried to congest the midfield. City like to break through the lines but they struggled to get through our defence. It worked for us today but we may change again. We’ve played a number of formations and whatever the gaffer decides to do we’ll be ready to give our best.”

“We can’t stay negative over this. We need to move on and push on. We have that confidence, we believe we did well even though the result doesn’t reflect that but we take the positives and move on.”