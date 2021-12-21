Upcoming Artistes Should Respect Musicians They Meet In The Industry – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to advise upcoming Nigerian artistes. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, if rising talents want to last long with their dreams, they have to throw away the habit of feeling entitled.

Freeze added that rising stars should also learn to respect those they meet in the music industry.

His words, “Many upcoming artiste are entitled. Stay humble and last longer. If you feel cheated, address the matter wisely. Respect those you met in the industry. Now that the lesson is learnt, please let forgiveness rule.”

WOW.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.