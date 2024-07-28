Ex APC Vice Chairman Salihu Lukman Criticizes President Tinubu’s Policies

Dr. Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that its policies have driven the nation into a hopeless trajectory, worsening living conditions for all Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Lukman expressed concern over the lack of clear plans from Tinubu’s administration to address the nation’s problems.

He questioned the effectiveness of the government’s initiatives to alleviate the challenges faced by Nigerians, noting a perceived incapacity to manage such efforts.

“For more than a year, it has been one explanation after another, with hardly any clear blueprint or timeline for when the downward slide of the Nigerian economy will end,” Lukman stated.

He further remarked, “Every day, the hopelessness of the government becomes more exposed.

Having pushed the nation to a hopeless trajectory, which has worsened living conditions for all Nigerians, what plan has President Asiwaju Tinubu put in place to fix the problem?”

Lukman also highlighted allegations of embezzlement surrounding government initiatives meant to improve the worsening conditions of citizens, suggesting that the administration’s inability to effectively manage these programs has compounded the nation’s difficulties.

The former APC chieftain called for a comprehensive and transparent plan to address the economic challenges and improve the living standards of Nigerians.