Experienced MUFC Players Will Help Young Yoro Settle In – Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has come out to say that he is sure Leny Yoro will provide value for money at £52 million ($67m). He recently revealed that MUFC have very good scouts, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, only quality players will have the opportunity to play for Manchester United, and Yoro has shown enough quality to prove that he has what it takes to shine at the club.

Onana added that the experienced players will do everything possible to help the young defender settle in.

His words, “When you have the opportunity to be a Manchester United player that’s when you have a lot of quality. He already showed this in the first half. Great guy, very young player. Good on the ball. We will enjoy him this season. We are here to help him, no matter what is going on. Us as leaders, he’s a young player, we’re going to give him time. He’s going to be alright because we have very good scouts here, so if they made him come that means he has a lot of quality.”

On seeing fresh faces, “It’s very exciting, not only for the coming games in pre-season but for the rest of this season. It’s going to be difficult but we are well prepared, we are preparing well this season and it’s going to be really nice. We are going to fight for everything this year, last season we already know what happened and of course we ended very good but it was a difficult season for all of us. So this year, nice things are coming.”

