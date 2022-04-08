Eze condemns Falana’s Vitriolic Rage over Abuja-Kaduna Train Terrorists Attack

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described as a serious blunder in etiquette, comments credited to a renowned Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, over the Kaduna-bound train misadventure which claimed lives, left many in varying degrees of injuries and others in the claws of bandits as hostages.

The incident which occurred Monday last week, threw the country into mourning as it was oozing sounds all over and one could not help but sympathize with survivors, console those that lost loved ones and pray for the release of those still in the camp of the rampaging bandits. The Federal Executive Council as well as the National Assembly in plenary all observed a minute of silence for Nigerians who were killed in the attack.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said soon afterwards, as is expected of every responsible government, President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, Gov. El-Rufai of Kaduna, APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, Pastor E. A. ADEBOYE and several others took turns to express their griefs over the incident. They described the gory scene as an obvious act of terrorism and reiterated the exigency of a serious offensive against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

During his visit to the scene of the train attack, Transportation Minister, Chibuike, lamenting over the huge human and material loss said the incident would have been averted had his proposal for the award of a contract for the installation of sophisticated security gadgets on the rail lines, presented before the federal executive council, was approved.

That statement attracted commendations from every responsible Nigerian especially those who understand the depth of the Minister’s sense of foresight.

However, in a swift turn of events, Femi Falana SAN., in his very bitter quality of thought engaged himself in a careless fit of uncensored wrath against the Transportation Minister and attempted to cajole Nigerians into believing that the train attack was the brainchild of Chibuike Amaechi.

Chief Eze said while he sat on the front lanai of his rented bungalow in Port Harcourt, ruminating over Falana’s invectives and expressions of ill-will against Amaechi, and the Buhari/APC administration, his perspective of the renowned Lawyer suddenly turned ambivalent as only a hatchet-man hired to pull down another would engage in such a meaningless venture.

Falana had called for the prosecution of Chibuike Amaechi and the Director-General of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, for criminal negligence manufactured and only existing in the figment of his imagination.

Condemning Falana’s outburst, Eze said the Senior Advocate must aver his mind to the fact that there is a risk of accident in virtually every human endeavour. A driver plying the highway knows that a car is a lethal weapon and there could be an accident as he journeys through the road. If eventually, an accident occurs, is it reasonable to call for the arrest of the Works Minister whose duty it is to construct and put our roads in order? Eze queried.

He questioned the validity of a call for the arrest of an Aviation Minister in event of a terrorist attack leading to a plane crash where he has provided every necessary infrastructure in airports for a smooth taking-off and landing of airplanes or the arrest of the National Security Adviser (NSA) or the Army Chief of Staff after the killing of our ten soldiers in Kaduna recently?

As inconsequential and idiotic as the propositions above seem, Eze said so is Falana’s call for the prosecution of Amaechi for criminal negligence.

Describing the comment as vitriolic and cruel, Eze said such a statement made in the heat of the tension mounted across the country in the wake of the attack amounts to nothing less than sedition.

He said Falana’s pointless opinion almost engulfed a cascade of dangerous vitriol and validates every feeling that the old wig may have taken an active job with wrongdoers spewing seditious vitriol in a deliberate attempt to incite a rebellion against the Buhari/APC government and thus should be arrested and investigated.

His opinion on the futile attempt of PDP to unseat the Ebonyi State Governor and his Deputy even against the tenets of the Constitution is a case in point of the level of hatred Mr Falana harbours against APC

The fact remains that his utterance is as illogical, unreasonable and flamboyantly idiotic as asking the Minister of Works and Housing to be held responsible and in fact, be arrested and prosecuted for accidents, armed robbery and bandit attacks on the Nigerian highways.

By the circumstances surrounding the rejection of the Minister’s proposal for the installation of security gadgets to prevent crimes and criminality around the railways, Falana should know that should there be anyone to bear an iota of blame in the whole train incident, it should be the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo who chaired the FEC Meeting where that all-important proposal was thrown overboard.

Emphasizing that the unwarranted attacks against Amaechi are not unconnected to the fact that Nigerians are relying on him to rescue the country and reposition her on the path of true progress come 2023, Eze said every effort to thwart that divine arrangement will come to nought as the awesome God who kept Amaechi this far is still on his throne.

Eze reiterated that Falana and hirelings mobilised in this regard that they can’t destroy Amaechi because Nigerians trust him.

The party Chief called on Falana to resist the urge to be inveigled into a situation in which he finds himself becoming partisan agents of wrongdoers in the pursuit of their selfish, private vendetta and focus on guarding and building on his achievements in the legal profession where he has made very remarkable imprints.