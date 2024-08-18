Eze Criticises APC’s Rejection of Court Ruling on Rivers State Leadership

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, the former National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), has fiercely criticised the recent remarks made by Mr Festus Fuanter, the Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), regarding the reinstatement of Emeka Beke as Rivers State’s party chairman.

Eze’s statement underscores deep concerns about the APC’s adherence to democratic principles, the rule of law, and the independence of the judiciary.

The controversy stems from a protracted legal battle between the Emeka Beke-led State Working Committee, which was ousted by APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Tony Okocha, the Caretaker Committee Chairman.

Beke’s removal was seen as politically motivated due to his perceived loyalty to former Transportation Minister Chibuike Amaechi, while Okocha’s allegiance to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, further deepened the factional divide within the party.

The Beke-led committee, believing their ouster to be unconstitutional, sought legal redress, requesting a judicial interpretation of the APC constitution.

Their position was that, as congressionally elected officials with a four-year mandate, their removal without due cause or process was illegal.

The court, in its judgement, sided with Beke and his team, condemning the APC’s decision to dissolve a democratically elected leadership body without any substantiated evidence of wrongdoing or anti-party activities.

The court’s ruling was clear: the APC had acted beyond its constitutional authority by replacing a legitimate leadership team with a makeshift committee.

Despite this clear judicial directive, Mr Fuanter publicly rejected the court’s decision, insisting that the ruling was not binding on the APC.

In a press briefing reported by media outlets, Fuanter stated that the party continued to recognise and collaborate with the Okocha-led caretaker committee, effectively dismissing the court’s ruling.

Eze, in a strongly worded statement released on Saturday, condemned Fuanter’s comments as a flagrant display of contempt for the judiciary and a dangerous precedent for the party.

He argued that Fuanter’s confident dismissal of the court’s ruling revealed a broader aversion within the Ganduje-led National Working Committee to democratic norms and the rule of law.

Eze suggested that this attitude threatens to undermine not only the APC but also the democratic institutions upon which Nigeria’s political system is built.

“The confidence oozed by the Deputy National Secretary in his discourteous ululation points to the fact that the Ganduje-led National Working Committee of the APC is averse to democracy, the rule of law, and a proactive, independent judiciary,” Eze stated.

He further accused the current APC leadership of being more determined than ever to destroy the party and the broader democratic framework in Nigeria through their “abrasive tendencies.”

Eze was particularly scathing in his assessment of Fuanter’s legal acumen, criticising him for presenting himself as more knowledgeable than the court.

He questioned Fuanter’s qualifications, suggesting that his rejection of the court’s well-reasoned judgement exposed a deep-seated ignorance and arrogance unbecoming of a party leader.

Eze’s criticism extended to the entire Ganduje-led faction, warning them against dragging the APC into disrepute by disregarding lawful court orders.

He cautioned that such behaviour from a ruling party could spell disaster for Nigeria’s judiciary and the nation’s democratic stability.

Eze’s statement also drew attention to the fact that only a minority of the NWC members attended the meeting where Fuanter’s remarks were made, accusing those present of being financially motivated by Nyesom Wike.

He specifically named Victor Giadom as one of the members who had allegedly compromised their principles for monetary gain.

“The five NWC members who showed up for the meeting represent a group who have sold their souls to Wike for money, and unfortunately, Victor Giadom is among them,” Eze lamented.

Eze reaffirmed that the court’s judgement unequivocally reinstated Emeka Beke as the legitimate Chairman of the APC in Rivers State.

He warned that any attempts to recognise or engage with Tony Okocha in an official capacity would be unlawful and tantamount to inviting chaos within the party.

He noted that the majority of the NWC members, including key figures such as the Chairman, Publicity Secretary, and Legal Adviser, had wisely distanced themselves from the Wike-influenced media briefing, recognising the potential for a crisis.

In his concluding remarks, Eze urged the APC leadership to respect the court’s judgement to prevent a looming crisis that could destabilise the party.

He called for the immediate recognition of Emeka Beke and his congressionally elected team, allowing them to serve out their term as mandated by the court.

Eze’s warning was clear: if the party continues down its current path, it risks a crisis that could shake its foundations and jeopardise its future.

Eze’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding democratic principles within political parties, particularly for those in power.

The ongoing situation in Rivers State highlights the delicate balance between political manoeuvring and adherence to the rule of law, with the potential consequences extending far beyond the confines of the APC itself.