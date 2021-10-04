I’ll Never Regret Standing For What Is Right And Fair Trial – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has come out to react to reports of a forensic expert’s testimony in the rape case involving his colleague, Baba Ijesha and comedienne Princess’ foster daughter rape case. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, people should stop tagging, abusing and cursing him over the result because nothing said by the forensic expert is new.

Yomi added that he’ll never regret standing, fighting for what is right, human rights and fair trial.

His words, “I still don’t understand why people are abusing, cursing and tagging me on forensic expert witness.”

“Nothing said by the forensic expert that has not been said before guys. Please kindly allow the court do their work.”

“While I respect the expertise of the witness from the NGO, please don’t quote her out of context or engage in social media trial. Nigerians deserve better.”

“She was invited by the prosecution as witness. Please get what she said in court yesterday clearly, she never said she has or did forensic evidence like: finger print, test, doctor’s report etc to CORROBORATE what happened seven years ago or indict or link the suspect. She ONLY said she interviewed the victim and as forensic expert that is “forensic interview.”

“Educate yourself on court proceedings guys. Moreso, this witness(forensic expert) has not even been cross examined. Let the court do their work and stop hurling abuses or attack. Rape, Molestation, Child Abuse of any form etc are serious crimes and justice must be served if anyone is found wanting. It is the law. I will never support any of these crimes. LEARN TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX.”

“I will never REGRET standing, fighting for what is right, Human Rights and FAIR TRIAL. It is crucial to peace, development and justice in any society.”

“Please let us wait for completion of trial and judge’s verdict before taking definite positions. Trust in the judiciary. Justice for all. Thank you.”

